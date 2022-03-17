First cyclone of 2022 named Asani; check IMD forecast, advisory

The first cyclone of 2022 is expected to develop next week as a storm brewing over southwest Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a cyclone early next week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

As per the forecast, the low-pressure area emerged on Tuesday (March 15). It was expected to become well-marked by Saturday, moving in the east-northeast direction. It is expected to then travel along and off the coast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands before it intensifies into a depression.

It is expected to intensify into a depression on March 20, and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. The cyclonic storm will continue to travel in the north-northwest direction till March 22. The weather phenomenon will be named Asani once it becomes a cyclone. The name was suggested by India’s southern neighbour Sri Lanka.

As per the forecast, it may also change direction towards Bangladesh and adjoining areas of north Myanmar by the morning of March 23.

LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal become WML on 19th along & off A&N Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. To move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on 22nd March pic.twitter.com/Iq4CVcwn44 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 17, 2022

Forecast conditions and advisory

As the cyclone develops, rough conditions are expected over the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal as well as the south Andaman Sea today and tomorrow.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the central parts of south Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean adjoining it on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, advisory urges not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. From Saturday to Tuesday, fisherman have been advised to avoid the Andaman Sea and areas along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Squally winds are expected over the UT on Sunday. The weather is expected to intensify into gale winds travelling at speeds up to 70-80 kilometres per hour with gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour on Monday.

Read | Heat wave alert: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, temperatures to rise up to 3 degrees

(With inputs from PTI)