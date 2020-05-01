First COVID-19 patient treated with plasma therapy in Maharashtra dies

A 53-year-old male coronavirus patient who was the first to be administered the plasma therapy in Maharashtra died on April 29 at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, the hospital authorities reported.

The patient was on the ventilator for the last few days and was given plasma therapy four days ago as the last resort to improve his deteriorating condition. Sources in the hospital say that he was admitted 10 days ago in the hospital, and was in critical condition.

The patient was given a dose of 200 ml of plasma from a COVID-19 recovered patient but showed no signs of recovery, the hospital authorities said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that after the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval, plasma therapy is being used in the state on an experimental basis.

The Centre on Tuesday said the use if plasma therapy without approval from the relevant authority can not only be harmful to the patient but also illegal.

Speaking during Tuesday's joint press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said plasma therapy is not approved and must not be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“ICMR has stated very clearly that there is no approved therapy for COVID-19, including plasma therapy. There is no evidence at present to use this as a treatment," Agarwal said.

"The Council has launched an experimental study on the efficacy of plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19. Till the study is approved, no one should use it. Doing so can be harmful to the patient, it can have life-threatening complications if it is not used as per proper process and guidelines Moreover," the official said.

He added that using plasma therapy before its approval would also be illegal. Till then, it is unjustified to spread any claim about the effectiveness of this therapy, he said.

In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat serious patients.