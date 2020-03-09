First coronavirus kill in India? Rumours surface around COVID-19 suspect's death in Murshidabad

Rumours surfaced on Sunday around the death of an individual at a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad, especially after reports confirmed that the patient, who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, was a suspected patient of the COVID-19 disease, infected with the coronavirus.

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old youth from Nabagram, who had been working as a cleaner in Saudi Arabia for five years. He returned to India earlier in the day and shortly after landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, he complained of fever and fell ill while travelling to his home in Murshidabad.

Following this, the youth was rushed to the hospital in Murshidabad's Berhampore by his family members. The doctors who examined him suspected that it was a case of coronavirus on a preliminary check-up and admitted him to an isolation ward. His throat swab sample was taken and sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) for testing but before the test results could return, the youth passed away on late Sunday evening.

However, until the results return, it cannot be definitively said if the person died of coronavirus, especially since the death could also have been due to uncontrolled blood sugar, which the doctors confirm was a condition that he was suffering from.

“One of the doctors who examined him felt it is a suspected case of coronavirus. So we admitted him considering the symptoms and the fact that he has returned from abroad. But he also had uncontrolled blood sugar, which could have also caused his death,” Hospital Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal Debdas Saha told news agency IANS over the phone. The youth's family members, too, confirmed that his blood glucose levels had gone up in recent years.

“It takes at least a day to get the report. So, there was no way we could get it today,” said the hospital official. It is not yet known if the death occurred due to coronavirus, but if it did, it would be the first death of the infection in the country. State Health Department sources also hint that the family members of the deceased would likely be quarantined.