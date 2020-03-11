First coronavirus dealth in India? Karnataka man suspected of infection dies, samples sent for testing

In what might be India's first death due to the coronavirus, a man in Karnataka's Kalaburagi who was suspected to be infected with the virus has died, the government announced on Wednesday.

Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, his samples have been sent for testing.

"It is clarified that the rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi owing to COVID-19 are false. His sample for COVID-19 has been collected and sent for testing," a statement from the health commissioner said.

The official also asked media to help the government in creating awareness.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases climed to 60 on Wednesday after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 10 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported. Eight cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.