First conviction under UP’s love jihad law: Know what the law is, who can fall under its radar

A 26-year-old man named Afzal was convicted under the love jihad law in Uttar Pradesh last week, for attempting to convert the religion of a minor girl in the state against her will. After the conviction, the court sentenced the man to five years of imprisonment.

According to the court, the man, who is a carpenter by profession, had concealed his identity and religion and lured a minor girl to Delhi with the intention of marrying her and converting her religion against her will, taking her away from her father’s guardianship.

The accused, whose real name was Afzal, had introduced himself as Armaan Kohli to the minor girl and befriended her. According to the complaint against him, the minor was molested and threatened with death in case she protested against the conversion.

What is the Love Jihad law in Uttar Pradesh?

The Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, which is commonly termed the Love Jihad Law in the media, is a law passed by the state government against forceful religious conversion. The ordinance was passed in November 2020 and signed by the governor of the state.

According to the law, those who are indulging in the forceful religious conversion of a person can face up to 10 years in prison. As per the ordinance, a religious converter is defined as “a person of any religion who performs any act of conversion from one religion to another religion and by whatever name he is called such as Father, Karmkandi, Maulvi or Mulla, etc.”

As per the ordinance, anyone who is urging someone to convert their religion through “misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, fraudulent means" or solely for marriage, can be booked under the law.

The Uttar Pradesh government pointed out that even though the law aims are punishing those who are promoting forceful religious conversions, it does not include any restrictions or questions on interfaith marriage in the state.

