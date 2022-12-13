First case of Zika virus detected in Karnataka: 5-year-old girl tests positive; know early symptoms of virus

First case of Zika virus detected in Karnataka (File photo)

After the Covid pandemic raged on across the country, the threat of the Zika virus is now looming over the country. Karnataka confirmed its first case of the Zika virus on Monday, with a 5-year-old girl testing positive for the concerning infection.

Zika virus, though not very deadly, can have some very severe symptoms. The 5-year-old girl who has tested positive for Zika resides in the Raichur area of Karnataka and has been asked to exercise precaution when it comes to her symptoms and treatment.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it". This is not the first case of Zika virus this month as in December, a man from Pune also tested positive for the infection.

The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6. On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18.

What is Zika Virus? Know its symptoms

Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

Zika virus is not particularly known to be deadly but can prove to be severe if the symptoms of the infection are not treated at the earlier stage. Till now, Zika has not spread severely in India, but if not controlled, it can lead to an epidemic in some cities.

The Zika virus is detected in a person through a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) but till now, no vaccine has been developed for the complete prevention of the infection.

