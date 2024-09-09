First case of Mpox confirmed in India, patient put under isolation

New Delhi: India has recorded its first confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. A man who recently traveled from a country experiencing an outbreak of the virus has tested positive for the infection. The patient's condition is stable, and they are currently isolated in a healthcare facility. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to prevent further spread.

