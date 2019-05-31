First cabinet of new govt took path-breaking decisions, says Modi after meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the newly-sworn in government took four major decisions related to farmers' and traders welfare in the first meeting of the Union Cabinet.

The BJP had promised these measures in its election manifesto.

"Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the cabinet, the first in this tenure. Hardworking farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions," Modi tweeted after the meeting of the cabinet.

He said the decisions will enhance dignity and empowerment of several Indians.

"People first, people always," he wrote.

The government Friday decided to extend the PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country costing Rs 87,000 crore a year and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for five crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the BJP's poll promise.

Meanwhile, in his first day in office on Friday, the prime minister offered floral tribute to the idols of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhai Patel in his South Block Office. He also posted a short video.