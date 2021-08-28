Firozabad Constable Rinky Singh frees 300 kids from child labour, gets honoured by CM Adityanath

It’s not every day that we hear the news about the act of goodwill by a human being in the current environment, but the vigour with which Rinky Singh, a constable from Uttar Pradesh, has been doing her part to make the world a better place is being applauded by the whole country.

Firozabad Constable Rinky Singh has done her entire police department proud through her acts of courage and goodwill for the children of Uttar Pradesh. 30-year-old Rinky Singh has been serving in the Anti-Trafficking Unit in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, and is no less than a messiah for the children in the area.

In an effort to help minors savour their childhood, Rinky has been running a campaign to rescue child labours across the city. Rinky has kept her eye on every small and big news piece to keep a track of small establishments that still employ minors for work.

The main target of her team is establishments such as dhabas, small hotels, and garages where small children are forced to work and are kept as bonded laborours. Rinky has run several rescue operations and made sure that these children are able to live the life they deserve.

In the year 2020, Rinky has liberated over 150 such children from their places of work. She has given these children a chance to seek a better life than begging for scraps in local temples and marketplaces. Overall, Rinky’s team has helped over 300 children.

The team consists of 7 police officers, out of which, 5 are women. Rinky and her team have freed these children and decided to provide them with a good life. She provides these children with free education and monthly allowances under several government schemes, motivating them to pursue studies and never return to a life of wages again.

Maintaining the pride of her khaki uniform, Rinky Singh and her story has become an inspiration to many. Her talents have also been recognized by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.