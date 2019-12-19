'Firing was not done from our side': Amid reports of death in Lucknow, UP DGP says no one killed in police action

Protest in Lucknow had turned violent.

Amid reports that one person was killed during protests in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh police chief said there was no firing by the cops and he was unaware of the cause of the death.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow turned violent on Thursday as the mob set fire several vehicles and pelted stones at the cops.

Speaking after the situation became normal, DGP OP Singh said, "Situation is normal in the city, some incidents occurred at places where protesters had declared they will gather. They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas, the situation has been controlled."

ANI reported that 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, three buses and four media OB vans were set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk during protests.

The Indian Express reported that one person was killed during the protests.

On this, Singh said, "Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action."

"Fifty people have been arrested in the city, we are scrutinizing CCTV footage. SSP Lucknow will take appropriate action, we will not spare anyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property.

"I have called a meeting over this. You cant indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property," Yogi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, whos is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, had a telephonic conversation with the chief minister who apprised him of the situation in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.