Gunfire reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University; FIR registered under IPC 307, Sec 27 Arms Act

Headlines

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

10 tips to bulk up like Ranveer Singh

Benefits of Tea (Chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

HomeIndia

India

Gunfire reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University; FIR registered under IPC 307, Sec 27 Arms Act

The firing was reportedly carried out by two unidentified persons

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2020, 02:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An incident of firing was reported on late Sunday night near Gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. The firing was reportedly carried out by two unidentified persons. No injuries have been reported till now. An FIR has been registered at the Jamia Nagar police station against the unknown persons under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act, sources said.

News agencies reported the incident of firing at around Sunday midnight.

 

 

An update from the Jamia Coordination Committee around this time stated that the firing was done by "two unidentified persons". One of them was allegedly wearing a "red jacket" and driving a "red scooty". Further, the JCC update added that the Vehicle No. was 1532.

"Firing has been done at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing Red Jacket and driving a Red Scooty having Vehicle no. 1532. No injury as far now," the JCC statement informed. Eyewitness reports from the site stated that the scooty arrived from the side of the Jamia Nagar police station, slowed down near the university gate where one of the two suspects allegedly fired his gun, and then sped up and fled the scene towards Sukhdev Vihar before people at the site could catch the vehicle down.

The Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (DCP) said, "The Station House Officer (SHO) is present at the spot, waiting for confirmation and details." ACP Jagdish Yadav also addressed the media, saying that the statement of the students have been recorded and the police are now verifying CCTV footage near Gate No. 5 to verify the identity of the individuals. "The students' statements have been taken. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified individuals under IPC Section 307 and Section 27 of the Arms Act," the ACP said, adding, "A team has been deployed to collect CCTV footage from near the gate where the incident was reported. The probe is on, further updates will be provided."

Right after the incident, people gathered in protest outside the university and chanted "Delhi Police Haye Haye". Students also gheraoed the Jamia Nagar SHO over "lack of police presence and barricading" after he reached the site. 

 

 

 

This comes after two recent incidents of firing in one week shook the national capital.

The post of the DCP (southeast Delhi) was assumed earlier in the evening by Kumar Gyanesh, as the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior-most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he added.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old man opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area on Thursday. The person had been identified as a resident of Jewar in Greater Noida. Although the law of the land prevents the individual from being named, it can be said that the man prefixed his name with 'Rambhakt' on Facebook. Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

One day after this incident, a man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area near the site where locals have been staging anti-CAA-NRC protests for over a month. Videos posted by news agencies from the area showed the man chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and proclaiming that India belongs only to Hindus.

Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.

The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Rs 3200 crore diamond trade centre in Surat is world's largest office building; bigger than Pentagon, Burj Khalifa

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Another Seema Haider case? Bangladesh’s Julie marries Moradabad’s Ajay, cross border love story takes mysterious turn

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

India’s youngest self-made billionaire, net worth Rs 6,300 crore, regrets not going to college

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE