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Firing incident reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna; police probe underway

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and have begun examining the scene of crime. Investigators have started collecting evidence and speaking to local residents and witnesses in order to determine the sequence of events.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 12:37 AM IST

Firing incident reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna; police probe underway
Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir (Photo: ANI).
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Police have launched an investigation after a firing incident was reported outside the coaching centre of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in Patna on Tuesday (June 2). The incident took place in the Musallahpur Haat area, a prominent educational hub in Bihar's capital city. According to a report by India Today, the firing is believed to have stemmed from an alleged rivalry between Khan Sir's academy and another coaching institute based in the neighbourhood. No casualties or injuries due to the incident were immediately reported.

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and have begun examining the scene of crime. Investigators have started collecting evidence and speaking to local residents and witnesses in order to determine the sequence of events. Officials have said that all angles are under investigation, including the rivalry allegation.

The Musallahpur Haat area of Patna is known for housing a number of popular coaching centres -- including Khan Sir's -- that attract students preparing for competitive examinations from across Bihar as well as neighbouring states. Police have not yet issued an official statement on the firing or the motive behind the incident. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, is a highly-popular educator and YouTuber based out of Patna. He runs a coaching institute called Khan Global Studies in the Bihar capital that prepares students for a number of competitive exams. Khan completed his schooling in Bhatpar Rani, and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

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