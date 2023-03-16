Fired from work, Noida car cleaner damages several cars with acid

Car cleaner damage several cars with acid| Photo: Pixabay

A man in Noida started working as a car cleaner in a housing society. To seek revenge after he was fired from his job, he allegedly damaged nearly a dozen vehicles with acid, said police on Thursday. An FIR was lodged against the man after the car owners complained. The accused, 25 years old was arrested. The accused was reportedly working in the society since 2016. The incident took place in Noida's Maxblis White House society in Sector 75.

“Accused Ramraj worked as a car cleaner in the society. Some of the residents who had engaged in his service were not happy with the quality of work so they decided to relieve him. However, on Wednesday, he reached the society and damaged around a dozen cars by pouring acid on them,” Sector 113 police station SHO Jitendra Singh told PTI.

The owners of the damaged cars found out through CCTV footage that it was Ramraj who was behind the act but he had fled the society after the incident, which took place around 9.15 am, Singh said. Later, the society’s security officer tracked the accused and brought him back while the apartment owners’ association also took cognizance of the matter and lodged a police complaint, the SHO said.

“When questioned, the accused told the police that someone handed over the acid to him but he could not explain the situation and made vague claims with discrepancies in his statements,” Singh said. The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 427 (mischief) and later produced in a local court which sent him to jail, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)