Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Fired from work, Noida car cleaner damages several cars with acid

A 25-year-old car cleaner in a Noida housing society allegedly damaged cars with acid on being fired from job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Fired from work, Noida car cleaner damages several cars with acid
Car cleaner damage several cars with acid| Photo: Pixabay

A man in Noida started working as a car cleaner in a housing society. To seek revenge after he was fired from his job, he allegedly damaged nearly a dozen vehicles with acid, said police on Thursday.  An FIR was lodged against the man after the car owners complained. The accused, 25 years old was arrested. The accused was reportedly working in the society since 2016. The incident took place in Noida's Maxblis White House society in Sector 75. 

“Accused Ramraj worked as a car cleaner in the society. Some of the residents who had engaged in his service were not happy with the quality of work so they decided to relieve him. However, on Wednesday, he reached the society and damaged around a dozen cars by pouring acid on them,” Sector 113 police station SHO Jitendra Singh told PTI.

The owners of the damaged cars found out through CCTV footage that it was Ramraj who was behind the act but he had fled the society after the incident, which took place around 9.15 am, Singh said. Later, the society’s security officer tracked the accused and brought him back while the apartment owners’ association also took cognizance of the matter and lodged a police complaint, the SHO said.

Read: Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, centre asks six states to take extra measures

 

“When questioned, the accused told the police that someone handed over the acid to him but he could not explain the situation and made vague claims with discrepancies in his statements,” Singh said. The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 427 (mischief) and later produced in a local court which sent him to jail, he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.