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IndiGo Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight evacuated after power bank explodes, Why these devices are hazardous?

The Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight declared an emergency after smoke spread inside the aircraft and passengers and crew members were evacuated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 05, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

IndiGo Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight evacuated after power bank explodes, Why these devices are hazardous?
Fire reported on IndiGo Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight
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The Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight declared an emergency after smoke spread inside the aircraft and passengers and crew members were evacuated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. 

The incident occurred after a passenger bag, containing the power bank, exploded on Tuesday and though the explosion was minor, passengers and crew members felt suffocated due to rising smoke. However, 198 passengers and six crew members were evacuated at around 3.30 pm before anything major occurred.  

Responding to the incident, Airline's spokesperson Aditya Raj Kaul said, "On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported.  IndiGo flight 6E 108 was stationary after landing,  an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority.”

The incident scared the passengers onboard who were scared after witnessing smoke after an explosion. In some of the visuals of the incident shared online, passengers can be seen being evacuated while they are scared and tensed. 

How did the incident unfold?

The passenger seated on seat 39C reported the fire. The crew immediately responded with a fire extinguisher but was late as the smoke spread in the cabin after the flight arrived at Bay 1, it was at halt when the incident occured. Officials said responding to the incident, the crew opened the emergency gate and declared an emergency. Passengers were made to evacuate bua the slider, while a woman passenger got injured as her ankle got dislocated.

Airport CEO Ajay Verma said, "A detailed report from the airline is awaited."  

How power banks are hazardous in flight?

Power banks use lithium batteries, which contains a big amount of energy in a compact form. However, if mishandled by overcharging, is of poor quality or gets damaged or overheated, it results in malfunctioning. The core technical risk is thermal runaway-when high temperature triggers a chain reaction, potentially causing a fire or the release of toxic fumes.

Such incidents are very risky and dangerous inside an aircraft cabin because the space is compact with passengers seated for hours and only way of escape being emergency exit. Other electronic devices like phones and laptops have built-in safety features and therefore are less risky, low-cost or uncertified power banks may not offer sufficient protection.

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