Fire in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert

INDIA
A massive fire is raging in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley, posing a significant risk to its ecology and wildlife. The fire is believed to have erupted on Monday and the authorities were informed about it on Tuesday. The cause and exact point of origin of the blaze were not immediately known, with reports suggesting it could be a case of arson by miscreants.
Around 30 trekkers were rescued on Wednesday from the Valley after they were stranded in the blaze. The trekkers were safely evacuated from the high-altitude valley, and containment operations were launched by the district administration and the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) to prevent the fire from spreading further, officials said. All trekking activities in the Dzukou Valley, from both the Jakhama and Viswema entry points, have been temporarily suspended.
Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has constituted a team to conduct reconnaissance and rescue operations. "All available resources shall be mobilised to contain the further spread of the fire," Buchem said. Additional personnel would be deployed as required. A DDMA official said that an emergency meeting would be held on Wednesday afternoon to decide upon further measures.
SAYO said it was alerted about the wildfire on Monday afternoon, after volunteers shared videos and photographs from the site. The organisation was prioritising the evacuation of trekkers and the implementation of precautionary measures, its president Zasitsolie Beio said.
While the exact cause of the fire is yet not known, reports have quoted locals saying that it could be a case of arson by miscreants as well. "Generally, fires in Dzukou Valley start at the base, which is visited by trekkers. In this case, the fire started on a slope," a local said.
The residents near Dzukou Valley are mostly from the Angami Naga tribe and suspect an arson amid the claims on the Valley by Mao Naga tribe based in Manipur.