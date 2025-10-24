Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

A Janseva Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, caught fire near Sonbarsa Kachachri station in Bihar. Smoke was seen coming from one of the coach of the train, and this coach was separated from the train.

Fire erupts in Janseva Express, travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar on Tuesday evening. The smoke was seen coming from one of the general compartment coach. The incident occurred at around 7 pm and all passengers were safel evacuated. The coach that catched fire was separated from the train and the fire was brough under control.

Initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire was a cigarette or mobile phone explosion. While some reports suggest the fire was caused due to electric short cicuit. A forensic team is carrying out inspection to uncover the real cause of fire.

The train later reached Saharsa station safely and no casualties were reported. One passenger suffered minor burn injuries as per police.

In the video surfacing on internet, the fire blazes can be seen coming out of coach, and the aftermath shows the coach was damaged in the fire, and seats were burned. People's clothes and slippers were also scattered in the coach.

Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways Vinod Bhatia told ANI, 'Around 7:30 am, when this Amritsar to Saharsa train was crossing from Sirhind station, a fire and smoke was noted which was controlled at the station immediately. Within 15-20 minutes, affected coaches were separated from the other parts of the train. Passengers from the affected coaches were also rescued cautiously. One passenger suffered 30-40% burns,'

“Around 5-6 trains coming from Ferozepur are affected because of this, and 1-2 other divisions coming from Ambala were also affected. This line was affected for just 1.5 hours Our section is clear, and it has no effect on traffic The cause of the fire is not yet clear. It will be clear after the analysis is done by forensic experts,” Bhatia further said.