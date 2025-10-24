FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch

Sydney love for Virat Kohli! Fans mob star batter for selfies ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - Watch

Days after border clash, Afghanistan to construct dam over Kunar River to stop water flow into Pakistan

Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'

Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’

Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates

Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these state

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

A Janseva Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, caught fire near Sonbarsa Kachachri station in Bihar. Smoke was seen coming from one of the coach of the train, and this coach was separated from the train.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 09:56 PM IST

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fire erupts in Janseva Express, travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar on Tuesday evening. The smoke was seen coming from one of the general compartment coach. The incident occurred at around 7 pm and all passengers were safel evacuated. The coach that catched fire was separated from the train and the fire was brough under control.

Initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire was a cigarette or mobile phone explosion. While some reports suggest the fire was caused due to electric short cicuit. A forensic team is carrying out inspection to uncover the real cause of fire.

The train later reached Saharsa station safely and no casualties were reported. One passenger suffered minor burn injuries as per police.

In the video surfacing on internet, the fire blazes can be seen coming out of coach, and the aftermath shows the coach was damaged in the fire, and seats were burned. People's clothes and slippers were also scattered in the coach.

Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways Vinod Bhatia told ANI, 'Around 7:30 am, when this Amritsar to Saharsa train was crossing from Sirhind station, a fire and smoke was noted which was controlled at the station immediately. Within 15-20 minutes, affected coaches were separated from the other parts of the train. Passengers from the affected coaches were also rescued cautiously. One passenger suffered 30-40% burns,'

“Around 5-6 trains coming from Ferozepur are affected because of this, and 1-2 other divisions coming from Ambala were also affected. This line was affected for just 1.5 hours Our section is clear, and it has no effect on traffic The cause of the fire is not yet clear. It will be clear after the analysis is done by forensic experts,” Bhatia further said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH vir
PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?
Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Karpoori Thakur govt for reservation?
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
Bihar Election 2025: Congress asks PM did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE