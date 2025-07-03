Fire erupts at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, 5 fire tenders rushed to site

A fire broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, i.e., July 3. According to the Delhi Fire Services, five fire tenders were rushed to the location.

A fire broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, i.e., July 3. According to the Delhi Fire Services, five fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire officials told news agency PTI that the fire erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire.

Meanwhile, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Visuals from the site showed flames billowing out of the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.