FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents

'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis

Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing professor multiple times at Maharashtra’s Malad station over minor dispute

Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars'

MS Dhoni to bat at No. 3 in IPL 2026? Ex-CSK star makes bold prediction

India vs Uganda in T20 World Cup 2026? Bizarre scenario if Pakistan pulls out of tournament

Fire erupts as AC blasts in girls hostel in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 6 found unconscious

India and Pakistan to clash in U19 World Cup 2026 super six stage amid rising cricketing tensions

'Followed vehicle, broke window': US ICE under fire again for detaining 2-year-old girl in Minneapolis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

Padma Awards 2026: Full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does

'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis

Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup cris

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Fire erupts as AC blasts in girls hostel in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 6 found unconscious

Six girls were hospitalised early Sunday morning after they were found unconscious during a fire caused by an AC blast due to a short circuit at a hostel in the Alwal police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a fire official said.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Fire erupts as AC blasts in girls hostel in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 6 found unconscious
(Representative image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Six girls were hospitalised early Sunday morning after they were found unconscious during a fire caused by an AC blast due to a short circuit at a hostel in the Alwal police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a fire official said.

Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control before emergency fire teams arrived. The six victims were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Here's what happened

According to a fire official, "Today, around 4:40 am, a fire broke out in a girls' hostel named Nine Education due to an AC blast caused by a short circuit. Six girls in a room were found unconscious. The fire was brought under control by locals before the fire team arrived. The victims have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Further details will be provided later."

Another fire incident in Telangana

In a separate incident, a fire broke out near the Kamath hotel in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday. Rescue operations continued on Sunday after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, killing at least three people.

A fire department official said, "We've identified three dead bodies and are shifting them to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. Huge smoke is still coming from the building. We suspect a total of five people were trapped in the building, and the rescue operation is underway."

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh expressed concern over the incident and questioned the authorities' preparedness to deal with such emergencies. He alleged that six individuals were still trapped inside the building.

"It has nearly been 22 hours since the Nampally fire incident in which six people were trapped in the showroom. Police and fire officials are working continuously to save those six lives. We pray to God to save those lives. I also want to ask the Chief Minister about preparations for fire accidents. Can we save lives? The state government has no planning or preparations. The CM sends ministers on foreign tours for training and research; our fire officers should also be sent for training," Singh said.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
Padma Awards 2026: Full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents
CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does
'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis
Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup cris
Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing professor multiple times at Maharashtra’s Malad station over minor dispute
Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing proffesor
Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars'
Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement