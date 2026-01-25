Fire erupts as AC blasts in girls hostel in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 6 found unconscious

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
INDIA
Six girls were hospitalised early Sunday morning after they were found unconscious during a fire caused by an AC blast due to a short circuit at a hostel in the Alwal police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a fire official said.
Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control before emergency fire teams arrived. The six victims were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.
According to a fire official, "Today, around 4:40 am, a fire broke out in a girls' hostel named Nine Education due to an AC blast caused by a short circuit. Six girls in a room were found unconscious. The fire was brought under control by locals before the fire team arrived. The victims have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Further details will be provided later."
In a separate incident, a fire broke out near the Kamath hotel in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday. Rescue operations continued on Sunday after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, killing at least three people.
A fire department official said, "We've identified three dead bodies and are shifting them to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. Huge smoke is still coming from the building. We suspect a total of five people were trapped in the building, and the rescue operation is underway."
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh expressed concern over the incident and questioned the authorities' preparedness to deal with such emergencies. He alleged that six individuals were still trapped inside the building.
"It has nearly been 22 hours since the Nampally fire incident in which six people were trapped in the showroom. Police and fire officials are working continuously to save those six lives. We pray to God to save those lives. I also want to ask the Chief Minister about preparations for fire accidents. Can we save lives? The state government has no planning or preparations. The CM sends ministers on foreign tours for training and research; our fire officers should also be sent for training," Singh said.
(ANI Inputs)