Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

AIIMS said that during Diwali last year, nine people were brought to emergency with seriously burnt conditions. Of these, seven could not be saved.

During the festival of light, our focus is on the children bursting crackers. Celebrating Diwali without firecrackers would only have been thought of a few years ago. But every year, the blame for pollution during winter was put on firecrackers to such an extent that bursting firecrackers were banned.

However, this year even before Diwali, pollution has broken all records in Delhi-NCR. But the crackers are still on the news. The same situation happens every year on Diwali in case of burning incidents caused by firecrackers and earthen lamps.

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali

The number of people burning with earthen lamps on Diwali festival is higher than those burning with firecrackers, AIIMS data has revealed. It stated that during Diwali last year, nine people were brought to AIIMS emergency with seriously burnt conditions. Of these, seven could not be saved.

However, the data revealed that the fire caused by earthen lamps and candles is more dangerous than firecrackers. Most of people came under the influence of clothes or house fire caused by lamps. Of the total cases, about 70 per cent were due to burns caused by lamps and 30 per cent were caused by firecrackers.

According to Dr Manish Singhal, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery department of AIIMS, firecrackers cause fewer major fires. There are more accidents of burning hands or feet from them. But in lighting lamps, there is more harm due to clothes getting caught in it during puja.

What to do in case of fire?

Avoid using blankets or warm clothes as they absorb heat, which traps heat in the body and can cause burns.

Remove jewellery, belts or any other tight item from the body immediately.

Use water - pour clean water on the burnt area and immediately reach a hospital.

How to prevent such incidents?

Wear loose cotton clothes on Diwali, synthetic clothes cause more harm.

Place lamps and candles on proper surfaces where they will not fall.

Do not burn lamps or firecrackers near electric wires or poles.

READ | People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study