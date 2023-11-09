Headlines

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

Viral video: Woman in hot black attire grooves to ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, internet says 'once more'

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

HomeIndia

India

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

AIIMS said that during Diwali last year, nine people were brought to emergency with seriously burnt conditions. Of these, seven could not be saved.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Makkar

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the festival of light, our focus is on the children bursting crackers. Celebrating Diwali without firecrackers would only have been thought of a few years ago. But every year, the blame for pollution during winter was put on firecrackers to such an extent that bursting firecrackers were banned.

However, this year even before Diwali, pollution has broken all records in Delhi-NCR. But the crackers are still on the news. The same situation happens every year on Diwali in case of burning incidents caused by firecrackers and earthen lamps.

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali

The number of people burning with earthen lamps on Diwali festival is higher than those burning with firecrackers, AIIMS data has revealed. It stated that during Diwali last year, nine people were brought to AIIMS emergency with seriously burnt conditions. Of these, seven could not be saved.

 However, the data revealed that the fire caused by earthen lamps and candles is more dangerous than firecrackers. Most of people came under the influence of clothes or house fire caused by lamps. Of the total cases, about 70 per cent were due to burns caused by lamps and 30 per cent were caused by firecrackers.

According to Dr Manish Singhal, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery department of AIIMS, firecrackers cause fewer major fires. There are more accidents of burning hands or feet from them. But in lighting lamps, there is more harm due to clothes getting caught in it during puja.

What to do in case of fire?

  • Avoid using blankets or warm clothes as they absorb heat, which traps heat in the body and can cause burns.
  • Remove jewellery, belts or any other tight item from the body immediately.
  • Use water - pour clean water on the burnt area and immediately reach a hospital.

How to prevent such incidents?

  • Wear loose cotton clothes on Diwali, synthetic clothes cause more harm.
  • Place lamps and candles on proper surfaces where they will not fall.
  • Do not burn lamps or firecrackers near electric wires or poles.

READ | People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children', says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Meet Kashmir boy, who worked as a labourer, cracked NEET UG without coaching, scored...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE