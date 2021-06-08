Trending#

Fire breaks out near Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra

A fire broke out near the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far.


The fire erupted at a nearby building inside a cash counting room. The building is located some distance away from the main shrine.

The reason behind the fire is said to be an electrical short circuit. It has been brought under control.

Several pictures were shared on Twitter that showed a huge plume of black smoke coming out of the building.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh microblogging website Twitter and said that he spoke to the District Collector of Reasi, S Charandeep Singh.

"Spoke to DC Reasi, S. Charandeep Singh just now and inquired about the fire that broke out near the Vaishno Devi shrine some time back. Thankfully, everything brought under control. No major loss reported. However, keeping a close track for the next few hours," he tweeted.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.