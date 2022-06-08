Fire breaks out in north block of Ministry of Home Affairs, no casualties so far

Representational image

The fire department and rescue teams rushed on site after a fire was reported in the North Block of the Ministry of Home Affairs post-Tuesday midnight, with the possibility of a major mishap, according to news agency ANI.

A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am, after which authorities and the fire department were called. A call was made after midnight to the fire department in Delhi, said an official of the department.

The call received from the Home Ministry was from the North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A) B in the telephone exchange room. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, as per news reports.

A fire broke out at North Block (Ministry of Home Affairs Telephone Exchange) at around 12.18 am today. 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. No casualty has been reported so far: Delhi Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Iwu7BBTOE3 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

Shortly after the fire was reported, the flame was brought under control by the fire department. The authorities also confirmed that no casualties have been reported from the flame so far.

“The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far,” a fire department official told ANI.

A probe is being conducted to determine the cause behind the fire, and authorities remain on alert around the Home Ministry. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

