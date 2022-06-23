Fire breaks out in Delhi's Rohini district, leaving one dead and six rescued

Photo: ANI

A man was killed while at least six people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in Rohini area here on Thursday evening, officials said.

Fire department officials said they received information about the blaze in the building in Sector 5, Pooth Kalan, at 3.57 pm.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 6.45 pm, they said.

The building comprised of a basement, ground floor and four upper floors. There was a shoe manufacturing-cum-storage unit in the basement, ground and first floor and the rest of the upper floors were being used for residential purposes, officials of the fire department said.

Fire department officials said the body of the man, identified as Ajay, has been recovered from the ground floor of the building.