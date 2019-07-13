Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jhilmil area, at least 3 dead

Three people, including two women, were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the national capital on Saturday, police said

As many as 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The fire broke out at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, according to fire officials

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area. 26 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/eHEqPEZ2HE — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The factory is situated in a narrow lane of Jhilmil area which is making it difficult for fire trucks to reach the actual spot.

The fire officials said rescue operations were underway and they were trying to ascertain if more persons were trapped in the building

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. In January last year, 17 people -- 10 women and seven men -- were killed in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area.

(Inputs from PTI)