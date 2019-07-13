Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. India


Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jhilmil area, at least 3 dead

As many as 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire


Photo: ANI

A fire broke out Shahdara's Jhilmil area

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 02:56 PM IST

Three people, including two women, were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the national capital on Saturday, police said 

As many as 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. 

The fire broke out at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, according to fire officials

The factory is situated in a narrow lane of Jhilmil area which is making it difficult for fire trucks to reach the actual spot.

The fire officials said rescue operations were underway and they were trying to ascertain if more persons were trapped in the building

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. In January last year, 17 people -- 10 women and seven men -- were killed in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area.

(Inputs from PTI)

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox