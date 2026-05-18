Fire breaks out in coach of Sasaram-Patna Passenger train, incident triggers panic; WATCH

INDIA
Fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train in Bihar. Firefighters have brought the fire under control while no casualties were reported. The incident has triggered panic among passengers shortly before the train’s scheduled departure.
Fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train in Bihar. Firefighters have brought the fire under control while no casualties were reported. The incident has triggered panic among passengers shortly before the train’s scheduled departure.