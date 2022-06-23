Fire breaks out in Chandigarh's furniture market, more than 11 shops gutted

Twitter/@ANI

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in the furniture market located in Sector-56 in the border area of Mohali and Chandigarh. The incident took place at 4 pm and several shops were hit by the blaze. As per preliminary reports, over 11 shops have already been gutted in the fire.

Police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately to douse the fire. The cause behind the fire is still unknown.

Notably, a cluttered situation was seen in the area as shopkeepers and workers were seen taking out their goods amid the massive fire in the shops.