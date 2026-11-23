A fire broke out at a Union Bank ATM outside New Delhi Railway Station on Monday. Three fire tenders reached the spot as firefighting operations began.

A fire broke out at a Union Bank ATM located outside New Delhi Railway Station on Monday, November 23, prompting the deployment of three fire tenders, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the incident was received at around 3:54 pm. Three fire tenders were subsequently rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway.

Further details regarding the extent of damage, the cause of the fire and any possible injuries are awaited.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of several fire incidents reported at New Delhi Railway Station in recent years.

In April 2022, a fire broke out at a shop on Platform 5 of the railway station. Fire officials deployed three fire tenders to control the blaze. The fire department later confirmed that the situation had been brought under control, with no injuries reported.

Earlier, in September 2019, a fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express on Platform 8. The blaze spread to the luggage van, damaging the coach and affecting part of the platform. Four fire tenders were initially deployed, and all passengers were evacuated safely. No casualties were reported. A short circuit in the generator was identified as the cause of that fire.

In another incident in July 2018, a fire caused by a suspected short circuit in an IRCTC vending machine damaged solar panels and portions of the roof above Platforms 9 and 10. No casualties were reported.

The cause of Monday's fire has not yet been officially established.

(With inputs from ANI)