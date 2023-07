Several fire tenders are at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. Police personnel were also at the site.

A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

The factory is located in Noida's Sector 63.

The fire was reported around 3 pm.