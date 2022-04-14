Fire breaks out at saree factory in Varanasi, four people dead

Four persons were killed on Thursday when a fire broke out at a saree factory in Varanasi, police said. The incident took place in Ashfaq Nagar locality under the Bhelupur police station limits when the workers were cooking food in the factory and synthetic materials kept nearby caught fire, they said.

The blaze was later doused by a team from the fire department, police said, adding that the victims' bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those died in the incident.

