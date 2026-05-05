A major incident occurred at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi when fire broke out at the central agency's office on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Fire breaks out at RBI building in Delhi, no casualties reported (image source: representative image from ANI)

A major incident occured at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi when fire broke out at the central agency's office on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

The fire incident reportedly began in a box containing solar panels and was later brought under control, reported ANI. According to Delhi Fire Services officials, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the fire was reported at around 1:05 pm. According to Officials, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Also, on Monday, a fire incident was reported in the Chawri Bazar area of Delhi, one of the busiest market in the national capital which is near to the city's famous Chandni Chowk, another major market in Old Delhi.

According to the fire station at Connaught Place, a call reporting about the incident was received at around 7:21 pm on Sunday, after which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the location.