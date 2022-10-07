Fire breaks out at Noida plastic factory, 14 fire tenders on the scene

Screen Grab

In the sector 3 area of Noida, a plastics industrial building caught fire. Reports from the media indicate that firefighters have responded and are working to extinguish the blaze.

According to IANS, There are a total of 14 fire trucks working to put out the blaze. As the fire swiftly spread owing to the abundance of plastic products, a massive column of smoke could be seen from a great distance.

A massive #fire broke out in a multi-storey plastic factory located in Sector 3 in #Noida. A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse fire. A large plume of smoke could be seen from a long distance as fire spread quickly due to the excess of plastic items. pic.twitter.com/uv3XK7TGgL — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2022

In an interview with ANI, Ravi Shankar Chabbi, Joint Commissioner of Police said, "We received the information of fire at a plastic tray manufacturing company. Several fire tenders are working to douse the fire. The building near the company has been evacuated. So far no injuries or loss of life have been reported."

Large plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the scene in a video posted by news agency IANS. Multiple fire trucks have arrived. Nobody knows yet how many people are trapped or how many were hurt in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

