Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Fire breaks out at Noida plastic factory, 14 fire tenders on the scene

Footage from the scene of the factory fire in Noida have been posted online by the news agency IANS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Fire breaks out at Noida plastic factory, 14 fire tenders on the scene
Screen Grab

In the sector 3 area of Noida, a plastics industrial building caught fire. Reports from the media indicate that firefighters have responded and are working to extinguish the blaze.

Also, READ: Gujarat Vande Bharat Expressway again dented after collision with cow; Ashwini Vaishnav clarifies

According to IANS, There are a total of 14 fire trucks working to put out the blaze. As the fire swiftly spread owing to the abundance of plastic products, a massive column of smoke could be seen from a great distance.

In an interview with ANI, Ravi Shankar Chabbi, Joint Commissioner of Police said, "We received the information of fire at a plastic tray manufacturing company. Several fire tenders are working to douse the fire. The building near the company has been evacuated. So far no injuries or loss of life have been reported."

Large plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the scene in a video posted by news agency IANS. Multiple fire trucks have arrived. Nobody knows yet how many people are trapped or how many were hurt in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.