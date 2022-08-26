Massive fire breaks out at mattress factory in Noida's Sector 80, no casualties reported

Image Credit: ANI

In the early hours of Friday, a massive fire broke out in Noida's mattress manufacturing facility in Sector 80. The fire broke out on the factory's second floor.

More than a half-dozen fire department vehicles, including police, are on the scene and working to put out the fire.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees are burnt to ashes in the fire. The reason for the fire is not clear yet. No casualties have been reported.

"Our efforts are to contain it from above. More than a dozen fire tenders are working at the spot," said Arun Kumar Singh, CFO of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Our efforts are to contain it from above. More than a dozen fire tenders are working at the spot,” said Arun Kumar Singh, CFO of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Earlier on Wednesday, a large fire broke out on the second story of a mobile godown in the national capital's Patparganj industrial area. No casualties were reported.

(With inputs from ANI)