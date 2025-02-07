Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control."

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported.

He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

