Fire breaks out at HAL compound in Bengaluru; flames contained with dry chemical extinguishers

A chemical-induced fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the dumping yard inside the premises of the Forge and Foundry division of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) campus in Bengaluru. According to sources, the incident occurred at around 9:30 AM at the campus which is situated on Old Airport Road in the city.

The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire, sources added. Following the alarm that was raised by the locals, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to service, where they immediately started capping the flames with mud because owing to the chemical nature of the compounds, conventional methods to douse the blaze like water could not be used.

The entire area has also been cordoned off by the police to isolate the fire. A HAL emergency team is also present at the spot.

According to an official release by HAL, the fire has now been contained by using "dry chemical fire extinguishers". There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire, the release stated, adding that an investigation has been launched regarding the matter.