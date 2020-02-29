Headlines

India

Fire breaks out at godown in Chennai; 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders struggle to douse flames

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday with nearly 500 firefighters struggling to control the blaze.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 08:36 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday with nearly 500 firefighters struggling to control the blaze. 

The site is a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purposes, Sylendra Babu, Additional Director of Fire and Rescue Service. said. 

He said 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders and six foam tenders are on the job to control the blaze. 

