Fire breaks out at godown in Chennai; 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders struggle to douse flames

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday with nearly 500 firefighters struggling to control the blaze.

The site is a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purposes, Sylendra Babu, Additional Director of Fire and Rescue Service. said.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai. 12 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/kHKmM0LBXY — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

He said 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders and six foam tenders are on the job to control the blaze.