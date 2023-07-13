Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

People jump from the 5th floor as fire engulfs Galaxy Plaza, Greater Noida West.

Greater Noida: On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza, Greater Noida West, leading to a distressing situation. Two individuals were forced to hang from a glass window in order to save their lives. Unfortunately, one person had no choice but to jump from the 5th floor of the building, resulting in severe injuries to their head and spinal cord. The victim's condition is critical, and they are currently fighting for their life in the hospital.