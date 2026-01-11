Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...

A major fire broke out at Shri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan in a flat linked to saint Premanand Ji Maharaj, likely due to an electrical fault. No injuries were reported, but tensions rose after allegations of misbehaviour by the saint’s attendants toward locals, police, and journalists.

Panic gripped residents of Shri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan on Sunday morning after a significant fire broke out in a flat associated with renowned saint Premanand Ji Maharaj. The residential complex is located on the Chhata–Chhikara Road, a busy stretch in the temple town. Preliminary assessments suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, though officials are continuing their investigation.

Thick smoke and flames were reportedly seen billowing from the apartment, prompting alarm among nearby residents who rushed to assist and alert authorities.

Premanand Ji Maharaj was not present during incident

A major tragedy was avoided as Premanand Ji Maharaj was not inside the flat at the time of the fire. According to local sources, the saint has been staying for the past month at Shri Radhahit Kalikunj, another religious residence in Vrindavan.

Fire brigade teams and local police arrived at the scene soon after receiving the alert. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control promptly, preventing it from spreading to adjoining flats. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Allegations of misconduct by attendants spark tension

While emergency services were handling the fire, tensions reportedly escalated due to the conduct of the saint’s attendants present at the site. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attendants attempted to prevent journalists from reporting on the incident and stopped residents from recording videos on their mobile phones.

Locals claimed that several people had their phones forcibly taken, and even police personnel on duty were subjected to disrespectful behaviour. The alleged actions led to heated exchanges at the scene, drawing criticism from residents who said they had gathered only to help during the emergency.

Residents demand action, probe launched

The alleged misconduct has sparked anger among residents of the Braj region, with many demanding strict action against those responsible. Locals expressed concern that instead of cooperating during a public safety emergency, the attendants acted aggressively, worsening the situation.

The fire department has launched a formal probe to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, the local administration has initiated checks on fire safety measures, electrical wiring, and emergency equipment within the building to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured residents that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The incident has also ignited wider discussions within Vrindavan’s religious and civic communities about safety, accountability, and conduct during emergencies.