FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted

Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India

Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case

Rahul Mamkootathil rape case: Victim shares emotional message after arrest of expelled MLA, says ‘You saw what was done…’

Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t

HomeIndia

INDIA

Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...

A major fire broke out at Shri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan in a flat linked to saint Premanand Ji Maharaj, likely due to an electrical fault. No injuries were reported, but tensions rose after allegations of misbehaviour by the saint’s attendants toward locals, police, and journalists.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Panic gripped residents of Shri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan on Sunday morning after a significant fire broke out in a flat associated with renowned saint Premanand Ji Maharaj. The residential complex is located on the Chhata–Chhikara Road, a busy stretch in the temple town. Preliminary assessments suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, though officials are continuing their investigation.

Thick smoke and flames were reportedly seen billowing from the apartment, prompting alarm among nearby residents who rushed to assist and alert authorities.

Premanand Ji Maharaj was not present during incident

A major tragedy was avoided as Premanand Ji Maharaj was not inside the flat at the time of the fire. According to local sources, the saint has been staying for the past month at Shri Radhahit Kalikunj, another religious residence in Vrindavan.

Fire brigade teams and local police arrived at the scene soon after receiving the alert. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control promptly, preventing it from spreading to adjoining flats. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Allegations of misconduct by attendants spark tension

While emergency services were handling the fire, tensions reportedly escalated due to the conduct of the saint’s attendants present at the site. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attendants attempted to prevent journalists from reporting on the incident and stopped residents from recording videos on their mobile phones.

Locals claimed that several people had their phones forcibly taken, and even police personnel on duty were subjected to disrespectful behaviour. The alleged actions led to heated exchanges at the scene, drawing criticism from residents who said they had gathered only to help during the emergency.

Residents demand action, probe launched

The alleged misconduct has sparked anger among residents of the Braj region, with many demanding strict action against those responsible. Locals expressed concern that instead of cooperating during a public safety emergency, the attendants acted aggressively, worsening the situation.

The fire department has launched a formal probe to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, the local administration has initiated checks on fire safety measures, electrical wiring, and emergency equipment within the building to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured residents that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The incident has also ignited wider discussions within Vrindavan’s religious and civic communities about safety, accountability, and conduct during emergencies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes and looted by Nepali...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement