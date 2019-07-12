Search icon
Fire breaks out at ESI Hospital in West Delhi, 6 patients evacuated

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 9.10 am, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 12:53 PM IST

Photo: ANI

A minor fire broke out in the operation theatre of ESI Hospital in west Delhi's Basai Darapur on Friday morning, with fire fighters evacuating six patients to safety, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 9.10 am, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital after which six patients were rescued to safety, Atul Garg, Chief fire officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 9.25 am, the fire official added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.

