Fire breaks out at Delhi's Vikas Bhawan, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the second floor of Vikas Bhawan in New Delhi today, news agencies reported.

As many as eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the situation, sources said.

The building, located near the Income Tax Office (ITO) houses the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) office on its third floor. The DCW office was also reported to have caught fire.

However, no casualties have been reported yet. Authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.