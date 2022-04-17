Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, no injuries reported

This is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997, killed 59 people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, no injuries reported
Pic: ANI

A fire broke out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall Sunday morning, officials said. No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

READ | Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested after Delhi Hanuman Jayanti clash, 10 police teams formed

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997, killed 59 people and injured over 100. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.