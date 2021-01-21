Breaking: Fire breaks out at COVID-19 vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's building

A fire broke out at the Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday. There are four fire brigade trucks at the site to bring the fire under control. The building that caught the does manufacture the Covishield vaccine therefore it will not affect production of coronavirus vaccines, a source close to the firm said.

Three workers were rescued by the fire brigade personnel.

SII is manufacturing a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for India and many other low- and middle-income countries. The company is also getting ready to produce a vaccine being developed by the US company Novavax Inc.

There was no immediate word on any casualties, nor on the cause of the fire.

An SII representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(With Reuters inputs)