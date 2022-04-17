Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Haryana’s Sonipat, firefighting support called in from Delhi

Pic Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/ @ANI

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Haryana’s Sonipat on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Kundli area of Sonipat. Firefighters from Delhi Fire Service have been deployed for the operation on the special request of Haryana government, news agency ANI reported.

ANI also posted a 12-second video showing massive flames erupt from the factory.

A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/ml5PRPqpEu — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

It reported that the cause of the fire is not yet known, as per Delhi Fire Service. Short-circuit may have been the reason behind the fire

A police official told PTI that 50 fire tenders, many of them from Delhi, were deployed to put out the fire. Some chemicals including were kept in the factory, he added. No person is reportedly trapped inside the fire.

"About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control," the police official from Sonipat told PTI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)