India

India

Fire breaks out at BSNL office in Salt Lake

There was no report of any employee being stuck up in any floor of the building, the police said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 02:28 AM IST



 A major fire broke out at the BSNL office at Salt Lake on Monday, Fire Brigade officials said.

There was no report of any employee being stuck up in any floor of the building, the police said.

The fire started from the first floor of the 'G plus three storeyed' building near Tank No 13 of Salt Lake Sector III at about 7.00 PM, the officials said.

Altogether 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the sources said.

State's Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and senior officers of his department immediately rushed to the area to supervise the fire fighting operation.

The fire was identified to have emanated from the server's room in the building, the sources said. 

 

