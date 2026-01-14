FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in New Delhi, no damage reported

The fire department received the distress call at 8:05 am, and the blaze was brought under control by 8:35 am.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in New Delhi, no damage reported
A fire broke out at the official residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad located at 21 Mother Teresa Crescent Road in New Delhi early Wednesday morning. The incident prompted an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with three fire tenders rushed to the scene.

The fire department received the distress call at 8:05 am, and the blaze was brought under control by 8:35 am. The prompt action by the fire department ensured that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.The fire is believed to have originated in a bed kept in one of the rooms of the house.

Investigation underway

A forensic team from the Delhi Police was deployed at the residence to assess the situation and investigate the cause of the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is still unknown, and further details are awaited. It is unclear whether Ravi Shankar Prasad, who represents the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha, was at home during the incident.

Who is Ravi Shankar Prasad?

Ravi Shankar Prasad has served as a Member of Parliament since 2000, first in the Rajya Sabha and then in the Lok Sabha since 2019. He has also held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Meanwhile, last week, a massive fire broke out in a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera Rajokri border in the national capital, which also affected nearby slum areas.The fire department received the information about the incident at around 4:30 AM and immediately dispatched teams to the site.

According to officials, 24 fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which authorities saying was brought under control

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
