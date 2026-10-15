FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react

Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Yash, Ranbir, Sai

JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dyslexia from School to Work

JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dysle

Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public Procurement

Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public P

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Fire breaks out after boiler blast at Chhatral GIDC, four dead in Gujarat factory

The explosion also triggered a fire at the factory. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the fatalities. Details on the cause of the blast and identities of the deceased are awaited.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out after boiler blast at Chhatral GIDC, four dead in Gujarat factory
Representative image (File Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Four people were killed in a boiler explosion at Kovika Color Company in Chhatral GIDC, where a fire broke out on Thursday, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said.

The explosion also triggered a fire at the factory. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the fatalities. Details on the cause of the blast and identities of the deceased are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a cargo ropeway trolley crashed at Pavagadh in Gujarat's Panchmahal district due to brake failure, with no casualties reported, an official said. Last year, six people died after a ropeway cable snapped at Pavagadh, a historic hill pilgrimage site that sees heavy footfall during Navratri.

Blast rocks Varanasi firecracker factory

Meanwhile, Several people are feared trapped after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ripped through the structure and triggered a collapse, reviving the debate over safety norms.

The blast was reported from the Sarang Talab area under Sarnath police station limits in Varanasi.

Police and fire brigade units are at the spot.

CM Yogi reaches location

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite relief operations.

He has instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to contact their families and provide all possible assistance

In a separate incident in the state on October 11, a massive fire broke out in the medicine store room of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the Medical College in Godhra at midnight, prompting the evacuation of more than 200 patients, including pregnant women.

The fire triggered panic on the hospital premises, following which fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

However, all patients were safely evacuated due to the prompt response of the administration, averting a major accident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanju Samson sounds alarm on India's bowling crisis, makes huge admission on Jasprit Bumrah
Sanju Samson sounds alarm on India’s bowling crisis, makes Bumrah admission
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Yash, Ranbir, Sai
JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dyslexia from School to Work
JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dysle
Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public Procurement
Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public P
Beyond Exits What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Global Scale
Beyond Exits What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Global Scale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement