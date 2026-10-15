Fire breaks out after boiler blast at Chhatral GIDC, four dead in Gujarat factory

The explosion also triggered a fire at the factory. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the fatalities. Details on the cause of the blast and identities of the deceased are awaited.

Four people were killed in a boiler explosion at Kovika Color Company in Chhatral GIDC, where a fire broke out on Thursday, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said.

The explosion also triggered a fire at the factory. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the fatalities. Details on the cause of the blast and identities of the deceased are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a cargo ropeway trolley crashed at Pavagadh in Gujarat's Panchmahal district due to brake failure, with no casualties reported, an official said. Last year, six people died after a ropeway cable snapped at Pavagadh, a historic hill pilgrimage site that sees heavy footfall during Navratri.

Blast rocks Varanasi firecracker factory

Meanwhile, Several people are feared trapped after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ripped through the structure and triggered a collapse, reviving the debate over safety norms.

The blast was reported from the Sarang Talab area under Sarnath police station limits in Varanasi.

Police and fire brigade units are at the spot.

CM Yogi reaches location

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite relief operations.

He has instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to contact their families and provide all possible assistance

In a separate incident in the state on October 11, a massive fire broke out in the medicine store room of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the Medical College in Godhra at midnight, prompting the evacuation of more than 200 patients, including pregnant women.

The fire triggered panic on the hospital premises, following which fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

However, all patients were safely evacuated due to the prompt response of the administration, averting a major accident.