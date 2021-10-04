FIR registered against Union Minister Ajay Mishra, his son for involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Barely a day after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son over alleged involvement in the violent clashes yesterday in the area, during which at least eight people have been killed.

After the violent events unfolded in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, there were rising demands from farmer leaders, urging the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son for their involvement in the violence. BKU’s Rakesh Tikait and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha asked the UP government to take action against the two repeatedly since yesterday.

Tikait and other leaders were pushing for the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra with regard to the comments made by him in a video that has surfaced on social media since last night. Tikait demanded his immediate arrest, stating that the atmosphere in the district was being disturbed for the past 10 days.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place yesterday, when the farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh district took a violent turn when an unidentified person open fired killing six people, 15 were injured on Sunday, October 3. Some farmers were also run over by vehicles killing and injuring many more. So far, around 6 to 8 people have been reported dead, as per media reports.

Farmers on site have been claiming the involvement of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son in the open fire but the minister has denied all the allegations. He has said that his son was not present at the scene during that time, and he had video evidence to support his claim.

In view of the violence that unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday, hundreds of farmers will be protesting at the district collectorate and in every district across the country on Monday. The UP police have imposed Section 144 in the area to prevent any further incidents of violence.

Mobile and internet services have also been suspended in the area as a security measure. Security measures have also been beefed up on Delhi borders and the Ghazipur area to make sure that no further violence surrounding the incident erupts in the area.