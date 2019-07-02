FIR registered against SP leader Azam Khan after his 'haven't opened a dance bar ...' statement

An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Rampur, Azam Khan and 10 others, on charges of making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Earlier in the day, Azam Khan made a derogatory statement saying, "We have not opened a dance bar here..." the Rampur MP said in his speech in Hindustani without naming anyone.

Azam Khan had contested Lok Sabha election from Rampur against actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

On Monday, it was for the first time when Azam Khan was addressing a gathering after winning the election in Rampur.

Further speaking on 'we have not opened a dance bar here ...', during his address, Azam Khan said, "People know whom it is being referred to. In a society where this word is classified as respectable, how will it progress and keep its head high?" he asked.

"Will those who drag down the respectable tell us what to do? They will take themselves as gods and goddesses." "You saw what the result was. How much money was spent and power was used to defeat me? They said that they will be humiliated if Azam Khan wins," the SP leader said.

During the Lok Sabha election, the Election commission had banned Khan from campaigning for 72 hours for allegedly making sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

(With inputs from PTI)