INDIA

FIR registered against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi, ‘Today, a shop...’ 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav posted an ‘objectionable’ social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

FIR registered against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over 'objectionable' post on PM Modi, 'Today, a shop...' 
FIR registered against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav posted an ‘objectionable’ social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. The FIR was registered against the former Bihar deputy chief minister after BJP MLA from Gadricholli Milind Narote filed a complaint with the police. An FIR was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added.

    What did Tejashwi Yadav share on X against PM Modi?

    Narendra Modi was in Bihar for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Election. Attacking the PM’s rally in Gaya, Tejashwi Yadav shared a cartoon on his social media account X and called PM's rally a “shop of rhetoric”. Yadav made his remarks before the rally began along with a cartoon of PM Modi dressed as a shopkeeper. He showed Modi in a shop the signboard of which read “famous shop of Rhetoric.” In another post regarding the same context, the RJD leader challenged Modi to reveal how his government functioned in the last 11 years of NDA rule in India along with the NDA’s 20 years in Bihar.

    His post, written in Hindi, when translated to English read, “Today, a shop of lies and rhetoric will be set up in Gaya! Prime Minister ji, in Gaya, with a boneless tongue, you will build a Himalaya of lies and rhetoric today, but the justice-loving people of Bihar, like Dashrath Manjhi, will break down these massive mountains of your lies and rhetoric. Give an account of your 11 years and the 20 years of the NDA government's rule?”

    What did PM Modi say against RJD in Gaya?

    PM Modi was in Gaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 13000 crores for the state. Before the inauguration, Modi held a roadshow in Gaya. Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Gaya Ji, launched an attack on the “corrupt” Opposition and criticised the rule of previous governments of the RJD and the Congress in the State.The Prime Minister took a swipe at the RJD's governance in Bihar as “an era of darkness.”

    “Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect.”

    Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between October and November. 

