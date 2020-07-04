FIR registered against man impersonating as PMO official

An FIR has been registered against one person, who was claiming to be working for Jitendra Kumar, Special Assistant to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI has started a probe against the person, Aniruddh Singh, impersonating as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, who made several calls regarding a defence bid to Boeing India and claimed that he was working for Jitendra Kumar.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, "On multiple occasions, the accused made several calls to the office of Boeing India and referred to some defence bids that Boeing has submitted to MoD (Ministry of Defence) and said he had orders from higher authorities for Boeing staff to meet PK Mishra and Amit Shah."

After multiple calls, the matter was flagged into the PMO by the Boeing India that a person made several calls regarding some MoD bids and the Chief of Staff. The Boeing India emailed the PMO in November last year to enquire about the claims made by Singh.

"As mentioned over the call, one Aniruddh Singh kept calling our office Executive Secretary from his mobile and claims that he works for one Jitendra Kumar who is a special assistant of PK Mishra. He keeps referring to some defence bids that we have submitted in MoD and that he has orders from some higher-ups for us to meet with PK Mishra and Amit Shah. We request you to kindly look into this matter. In the meantime, we have advised our team members to neither respond nor acknowledge any phone calls or messages from this person," the Chief of Staffs and Boeing India e-mail read.

After finding that no person by name of Aniruddh Singh works with the PMO, the CBI was informed about the impersonator.

The CBI had launched a discreet investigation and found that the person is a fraud and now an FIR has been registered against him and another unknown person for impersonating, cheating and criminal conspiracy.