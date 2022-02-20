FIR registered against Kanpur Mayor for breach of secrecy of voting

An FIR has been lodged against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station. Pramila Pandey sparked off controversy after she took photos and videos inside a polling booth while voting. The third phase of voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mayor posted a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) she used to vote at the Hudson polling station in the city. She recorded a video while voting and shared it with several WhatsApp groups. The District Magistrate has taken cognizance of the situation and taken action against her.

"An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station," the Kanpur district magistrate said in a tweet.

However, this is not the first time. During the first phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022, in Etmadpur assembly constituency of Agra, two voters had made videos of casting their votes inside the booth. After which they uploaded the video on social media.

In no time the videos went viral. After the matter came to the notice, District Magistrate PN Singh registered a case and ordered action.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Nawab Singh also filmed himself voting for the BJP candidate in Sisamau, Kanpur. His video has gone viral on social media, and it remains to be seen whether authorities will take action against him.