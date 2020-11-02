FIR filed against poet Munawwar Rana over supporting killings in France saying 'we will kill too'

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana. He is accused of inciting religious sentiments. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC at Hazratganj Kotwali, Lucknow. Rana had recently justified the beheading of a teacher in France. Rana argued that this should happen to the creator of Prophet Mohammad's 'ugly' cartoon. He said that "If someone makes such a cartoon of our mother or our father, we will kill him."

What did Rana say?

If a person now makes my father's cartoon-like that dirty, if someone makes such a dirty cartoon of my mother, we will kill him. If someone in our Hindustan makes a cartoon of our deities, mother Sita, or Lord Rama that dirty, we will kill him.

Rana gave MF Hussain's example

Munawwar Rana made this statement in a conversation with the Zee News channel. He said that "MF Husain made disputed paintings of Hindu deities, then that elderly man, a 90-year-old man had to flee the country". Munawwar said that 'MF Hussain knew that he would be killed if he did not flee. He died in some other country.

Justifying Prophet Mohammed's cartoon's assassination, Rana said that 'how can the incident in France be called illegitimate when Honour Killing in India is justified for thousands of years?'

'Such cartoons are made to discredit Islam'

Rana said that objectionable cartoons are made to malign Prophet Mohammad and Islam. He said that even due to such antics, people are forced to take such steps in France. Rana also criticized India's support for France, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rana alleged that Modi is doing this because of the Rafale deal. Modi condoned the victims, condemning the terrorist incidents in France.

India stands with Macron

In France, secondary school teacher Samuel Patty was killed by Abdullakh Anjorov, 18, inside a school near Paris on October 16. President Emmanuel Macron called the incident an 'act related to Islamic terrorism.' Macron's statements about Islamic fundamentalism have angered the Muslim community worldwide, which is coming out in the form of demonstration. There were also quite objectionable comments against Macros.

Subsequently, on October 29, the Indian government said in an official statement that it "strongly condemned personal attacks on President Emmanuel Macron in an unacceptable language in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse." The statement further said, "For any reason or under any circumstances, there is no justification for clarifying terrorism."